Summertime often evokes memories of memorable vacations or daydreams of aspirational trips you want to take someday soon. Whether you dream of spending the summer on Nantucket or taking a holiday to the Amalfi Coast, you can incorporate some inspired accessories to create relaxing summer vibes while you’re at home. Read on for summer decor themes you can include in your outdoor space to help you feel like you’re on vacation when you’re in your own backyard.

Classic New England Summer

Whether you enjoy spending time on Nantucket, the Vineyard, or the Cape, these New England destinations are reminiscent of classic, Americana summertime. So host a clambake this summer, and fill your backyard with a red, white and blue color scheme. Incorporate understated nautical elements, such as classic navy and white stripes, and natural elements, such as wicker and rattan to create a relaxed atmosphere where you and your guests can kick up your feet and enjoy the cool breeze.

Italian Holiday

Bring a taste of southern Italy to your backyard if your upcoming travel plans don’t include a jaunt to the Amalfi Coast. Fill your outdoor living space with outdoor upholstery in lemon yellow and white and sophisticated black and white. Arrange terracotta planters throughout the area, oversized umbrellas and Italian-style pottery. Create a menu filled with fresh Aperol spritzes and plenty of lemon-flavored dishes.

A Palm Springs Getaway

Palm Springs is a mid-century modern haven. An outdoor living space filled with modern shapes, sleek silhouettes and bold colors will create Palm Springs vibes in your backyard. Incorporating plenty of citrus-colored hues, such as lemon, lime and peach will beckon you and your guests to kick off your sandals and enjoy your cocktails from retro highball glasses.

California Cool

Create California casual vibes in your backyard by filling it with neutral and natural-hued furniture. Creating an inviting and comfortable vibe with plenty of neutral soft yet durable outdoor fabrics will create a laid-back vibe. Wicker and rattan outdoor furniture, terracotta planters and vines adorning the exterior will all contribute to the overall vibe.

Sun-Soaked Island Retreat

A Bahamas-inspired atmosphere will make the everyday feel like an island escape. Lean on shades of pink, baby blue and white for your inspiration. Rattan, wicker, cane and Chippendale furniture will contribute to the overall island spirit. Incorporate pineapple accents to complete the island vibes.

Punchy Palm Beach

Bring Palm Beach’s colorful southern Floridian style to your own home. Embrace the 60’s-inspired colorful style with plenty of bright shades of tangerine, robin’s egg blue, kelly green and sunshine yellow. Furniture adorned with chinoiserie and Chippendale patterns, rattan furniture and vintage dishware will invite you to kick off your shoes and enjoy an alfresco cocktail hour every evening this summer.

If your summer plans involve staying local, creating your dream vacation setting in your backyard will help you have a taste of travel every time you go outside.