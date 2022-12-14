Indoor greenery creates a feel-good visual focal point in any room, providing a vibrant ‘aliveness’ that most people find both attractive and relaxing. But beyond their aesthetic and mood-boosting benefits, the right green plants can help increase oxygen levels and purify the air you breathe.

A recent NASA Clean Air Study tested the best indoor plants for eliminating toxins indoors. Here are five suggested for their good looks as well their air-purifying qualities:

Peace lily – Easily recognizable for its glossy, dark green leaves and white teardrop-shaped flowers, the peace lily is shade- tolerant, easy to look after, and delivers the top all-around air cleaning results in NASA’s study, removing high quantities of formaldehyde, benzene, trichloroethylene, xylene, toluene and ammonia from the home. It likes the humidity in bathrooms or kitchens and is good for bedrooms because it releases oxygen throughout the night.

Parlour palm – As well as adding a touch of tropical elegance, the parlor palm scores highly for its ability to remove high levels of toxins from the air. On top of its health benefits, it has great aesthetic value with elegant arching leaf stems. Being tropical, it likes an occasional light misting on top of regular watering, and keeps it away from radiators where it will likely dry out.

Anthurium – Na tive to South America, Hawaii and the Caribbean, the anthurium, or flamingo lily, has glossy green leaves and large, lovely, long-lasting red or white blooms. It is happiest in a room with good light but away from direct sunlight, in moist soil and with an occasional misting. In return, it will offer long-lasting beauty while filtering out formaldehyde, xylene, toluene and ammonia from its surroundings.

English ivy – A climbing plant that outdoors spreads easily across walls and fences , English ivy is happy to trail indoors in almost any light conditions and is not fussy if slightly too dry or too wet. The quick-growing plant filters out high levels of carbon dioxide, benzene, formaldehyde and more from indoor air.