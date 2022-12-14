There are days when it seems like the faster you work, the more there is to do. Everyone feels overwhelmed at times. But the better you are managing your time, the more you can accomplish.
Time management gurus suggest tips for making your days more productive while easing your level of stress:
- Prioritize tasks – Deadlines help you stay on track so that everything on your list gets done. But not every task has the same urgency. Prioritizing your work at the beginning of the week, or even at the beginning of every day, can ease the stress of trying to do everything at once.
- Don’t get lost in your inbox – Checking your email inbox in the morning can turn into hours of scrolling and returning messages that don’t need immediate response. Creating folders for “Action now” and “Read later” can help you identify what needs attention now and what can be put off until later.
- Declutter your desk – Piles of paper all over your desk create stress just keeping track of what is where. Keeping the paperwork in labeled files will help you feel more in control.
- Delegate – If you supervise others, delegate what you can. If you work independently, is it time to hire a part-timer to answer phones, do routine paperwork, or handle your social media communications?
- Follow your natural rhythm – If you’re an early bird, start your day with a big task or two, then take then give yourself a break or two during the day. If you’re a night owl, start your morning with lighter tasks, then tackle more difficult ones in the afternoon.
- Fitness counts – Maintaining your health is key to every aspect of your life. Build some time into each day for rest, exercise, meditation. Try walking at lunch time, taking a short power nap or listening to music in mid-afternoon, or committing to a stop at the gym or pool on your way home in the evening.