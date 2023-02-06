When was the last time you took a good look in the murky cabinet under your kitchen sink? If it’s been a while, don’t worry, you’re not alone.

While this under-the-sink storage spot is a handy place to stash a variety of items, there are certain items that simply should never be kept there. The location of this cabinet makes it easily accessible to small children and pets, for one thing, and it’s also notorious for dampness. According to Southern Living, these are some of the items to avoid storing under the sink.

Cleaning products. Although under the kitchen sink is the go-to spot for cleaning products in many homes, experts recommend putting these dangerous chemicals on a high shelf in a closet or laundry room so that they’re out of reach for little ones. Even if there are no children living in your household, this is a good precaution in the event of pop-bys and houseguests.

Pet food. Keeping pet food under the sink may be convenient, but this damp location puts it at high risk for mold, so choose a different cabinet instead.

Dishes. Dampness aside, the kitchen sink cabinet is also prone to vibrations from the plumbing fixtures, putting breakable items at risk. Keep your dinnerware elsewhere.

Paper towels. This may be a really handy spot for your paper towels, but the damp environment could ruin them. Choose a dry cabinet or your linen closet to store paper towels—or the garage if you buy them in bulk.

Flammable products. If you’re using the kitchen sink cabinet to house items like varnish and spray paint, think again. Such items need to be stored in well-ventilated places, and electrical components under your sink—such as a garbage disposal—creates an even more dangerous environment for these flammable materials.

Dish towels and sponges. Sure, it makes sense to have these things handy for clean-up, but dampness or a leaky pipe can make a mess of your dish towels and turn sponges into a breeding ground for mold.

Small appliances. You may think that under the sink is a great place to store appliances you don’t use very often—such as a crock pot or blender—but their electrical components can become damaged by water, so choose a drier spot.

What can you store under the kitchen sink? Anything that won’t be harmed by moisture or dangerous to curious minds and nosy pets, such as cleaning brushes or a few pots and pans. Evaluate how you’re currently storing items in your kitchen and make some wise swaps.