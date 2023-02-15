Growing older is both a privilege and a fact of life, no matter how you view it – and getting into your fifties is an ideal time to make lifestyle changes that can help ensure a happier, healthier second half.

Health professionals say you’ll age more gracefully and healthfully if you heed guidelines like these:

Stay at a healthy weight – Even if you’ve never had to consider it before, it’s time to be more conscious about your diet. Eat more vegetables and lean proteins and cut back on fats and alcohol. Staying at a healthy weight can stave off any number of illnesses and conditions, such as high blood pressure and diabetes, that can get in the way of healthy aging.

Exercise – Physical activity is the best way to maintain heart health, muscle strength, flexibility and balance – and studies show that regular exercise can help reduce the risk of certain diseases including dementia.

Get enough sleep – A restful night’s sleep – from seven to eight hours – can boost your mood, lower the risk of illness, and support a healthy metabolism. Sleep helps clear the brain of harmful toxins and improves concentration and memory.

Get regular health screenings – Prevention is better than cure – so as we age, it’s important to be screened before the symptoms of disease occur. Depending on your family and personal history, stay on top of common health risks like high blood pressure, high cholesterol, high blood sugar and get screened for common cancers.

Indulge your interests – If you’ve always wanted to write, take up a sport, learn to cook or do calligraphy, this is a good time to make some time for it. The interests you indulge today may well become your passions in later life.