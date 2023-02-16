The pandemic years have changed the way we spend; more online buying and food delivery, for example, less on travel and theater. Now, there is a shift away from pandemic purchasing to trends more in line with re-openings.
But as inflation soars, economists note, smart buying habits are more important than ever. Here are a few things to consider not buying in 2023:
- Everyday plastics – Plastic straws, sandwich bags, water bottles and utensils are not only clogging the oceans and the planet, they are simply a waste of money. Make it a point to buy reusable alternatives you can wash and use again and again.
- Paper and printer ink – In this digital age, there should be less reliance on paper copies of anything. Contracts can be signed online, files can be downloaded, emailed and saved. Buying less paper and ink is easier on the environment and on your wallet.
- Greeting cards – Snail-mailed cards are nice to get, but most wind up in the trash – and it’s really the thought that counts. At the price of stamps, not to mention the cards themselves, consider sending one of the jillions of e-cards available to send for free.
- That daily coffee – Economists say skipping the coffee stop and investing that $3.50 a day into a low-cost, diversified IRA instead will net you an estimated $106,000 in 30 years. That’s worth buying a good coffee pot and brewing the stuff at home.
- Cleaning fluids – Not only are all those multi-surface, bathroom and glass cleaners loaded with chemicals that can be dangerous to you and the planet, but they are typically no more effective than cleaning fluids you already have at home, such as vinegar solutions or baking soda and water. A drop or two of an essential oil can give them a pleasing scent.
- Multivitamins – Americans spend $50 billion a year on nutritional supplements, though there is insufficient evidence that they help prevent illness in healthy, non-pregnant adults. A better – and cheaper – way to safeguard your health is to exercise and eat nutrient-rich foods.
- New clothing – Given the popularity of sites like eBay and Poshmark, and the emergence of more upscale second-hand stores, the resale market is exploding. Join the revolution and pocket the savings even as you stay in style.