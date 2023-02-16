Most of us know that proper morning routines – like eating a good breakfast and getting in a little workout – are the building blocks for a healthy lifestyle. But while starting your day right is a great strategy, consistent night time routines can be just as important, especially as we age.

Health professionals offer seven nightly essentials for supporting a healthy life:

Take a walk after dinner – A short walk after a meal can help decrease glucose spikes and improve blood sugar metabolism. Take the dog for a walk or head out by yourself. Stepping out for ten minutes is enough.

Keep bedtime consistent – Good sleep supports the immune system, so going to bed at the same time every night and logging in enough sleep nightly plays a significant role in long-term health.

Maintain good bedtime habits – Good sleep habits become more critical as we age. Limit alcohol and caffeine before bedtime. Avoid TV, working or scrolling on your phone before you hit the sack, and keep your bedroom cool, quiet and dark.

Choose a healthier snack – Steer clear of sugary snacks before bedtime as sugar and carbs contribute to bodily inflammation and can negatively impact sleep. If you have the munchies, eat some nuts, low-fat yogurt or fruit.

Stretch – A quick stretch before bed can help reduce stress and increase relaxation, beneficial for boosting sleep quality. Stretching can also help alleviate some of the common aches and pains–such as leg cramps–that seem to increase with aging.

Practice balance while brushing – Standing on one leg while brushing your teeth requires a level of balance that involves both multitasking and coordination and that can help reduce the risk of falling as you age. Practice balancing for equal time on each leg as you brush.