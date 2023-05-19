The cold winter days and long nights can leave you longing for a leisurely summer weekend outside. Instead of daydreaming of the summer days to come, put your daydreams into action and create a plan to elevate your outdoor space so that it can be ready for the first warm weekend. Read on for simple ways to upgrade your outdoor space.

Define the area

If your backyard is one expansive space, defining the area can help it feel more intimate and like a proper outdoor living area. You can accomplish this by adding a fence, privacy trees, a pergola, or a layered landscaping plan. Incorporating greenery like a climbing plant such as clematis or climbing hydrangeas can soften freestanding structures like a fence to create a true outdoor oasis.

Create an outdoor living room

Enclosing the outdoor living area can offer a sense of security and coziness. A pergola is an easy way to accomplish this. Planting a climbing plant on the pergola will create an organic feeling while hanging curtains around the structure can offer true privacy.

Select a color theme

Your outdoor space should be as intentionally designed as your indoor living areas. However, just because it’s outside doesn’t mean it should be a jumble of colors and materials. Whether it’s a traditional black and white scheme, a classic blue and white palette with green accents, or neutral scheme that incorporates plenty of terra cotta, selecting a color theme on which to layer can help create a unified, soothing space.

Elevate the seating

The most welcoming spaces in a home are the rooms with plush, inviting seating. If your outdoor space is filled with hard wrought iron or stiff wicker furniture, swap out these pieces for oversized outdoor furniture that will allow you to sink in, sit back and relax. Outdoor sofas, sectionals and armchairs with plush, soft cushions in outdoor fabric are the keys to creating an outdoor living space where you want to spend time.

Incorporate enough tables

An outdoor dining table is a must-have for outdoor living areas. Still, coffee and end tables are just as important — especially if you plan on using the area for leisurely lounging, gathering and socializing. Displaying a coffee table by the outdoor sectional and sofa can serve as a more casual dining space or a spot to rest your feet. In addition, ensuring every seat has an end table, garden stool, or another surface to set a drink on can help you and your guests lounge and socialize comfortably.

Appeal to the senses

The smells, sounds and sights inside your home significantly affect how you feel in the space. This also holds true for your outdoor living space. Adding features that appeal to your senses can help draw you in and invite you to stay a little longer. A fire element, a water feature, dimmable lighting, incense and a speaker system are all elements that can help stimulate your senses and lend to an outdoor oasis-like feeling.