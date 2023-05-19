The fireplace mantel is the room’s focal point in many living spaces. Since eyes will be naturally drawn to this space, adding visual interest will add beauty to this spot. A mantel can be part of the fireplace surround or a shelf attached to the wall above the fireplace. Whether you layer art, greenery, objects, or candles, there are many ways to highlight this common living area feature and refresh a room. Read on for go-to mantel styling tips.

Create a focal point

While the mantel is the focal point of the room, there needs to be a focal point on the mantel. This is typically one large piece, such as a television, mirror, or piece of art. A good rule of thumb is that this piece should be half the length of the mantel, allowing you to layer in other decorative items. Or, if you select a focal piece that is two-thirds the size of the mantel, a pair of sconces on either side of the focal point can create an understated and polished effect.

Layer larger piece

Layering art or other framed pieces allows you to display multiple items without appearing too cluttered. This may mean having a large mirror as the focal point and leaning a more petite, framed piece of art against the mirror. Or, have a large-scale work of art as the focal point and layer several framed family photos on one side of the mirror, balanced by a large vase on the other side.

Vary the heights

Varying the heights of the objects you display on the mantle will help prevent the mantle from appearing flat. Candlesticks for pillar candles in various heights or using books to help add height are all methods of creating varied sizes.

Follow the rule of three

Decorating in odd numbers creates visual harmony. In a smaller space, such as a mantel, grouping items in three is ideal for creating a visually appealing mantel display. For example, if you have three candlesticks on one end of the mantle, you can balance this with one larger object on the other side. Or, if you prefer more items, you can select five smaller items on one end and balance it with three smaller items on the other side.

Three-and-one rule

A tried and true way to style a mantle is to have three items on one end and one more oversized item on the other. So, place three items on one end of the mantle: three candlesticks, three small vases, or three decorative boxes. Then, select a much larger object, such as a vase or sculpture, to balance the three smaller options.

Incorporate greenery

Greenery will always add softness and fullness to an area. Branches, topiaries, or greenery, such as eucalyptus leaves, will add an organic element and help the space feel balanced. Greenery works exceptionally well if you follow the three-and-one styling rule.