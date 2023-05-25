There are seemingly endless ways to design a gallery wall, so the layout and the contents of the frames come down to preferences, lifestyle and complementing the rest of the surrounding decor. Gallery walls can be hung in a precise grid or a more organic grouping of frames. They can also be limited to photographs or include a collection of art, prints and interesting objects. Whichever your preference, there is no wrong way to hang your frames. Read on for designer-inspired gallery wall ideas.

Consider it a fluid display

Like in life, nothing is set in stone, and the best stories evolve over time. If you consider your gallery wall a fluid project, there is less stress to getting it just right. For example, if you prefer a clean, measured grid of photographs, you can update the matting size and colors over time to help it feel fresh. You can also edit the pictures as you take new photos over time or if you discover older gems. Or, if you like a loser, more organic gallery wall, you can treat it as a puzzle by adjusting the placement of the frames and objects as you add to the wall.

Select a color palette

Selecting a color palette for the gallery wall can help it feel cohesive. Whether it’s neutrals or colors, choosing a unified color palette can help the gallery wall feel intentional, even if you have a wide selection of frame finishes, sizes and shapes. For example, selecting the same color matting for every frame, choosing color photographs of the same color palette, opting to hang all black and white photos, or selecting frames in the same finish are all ways to unify the color palette.

Or, break the rules

In design, some of the most memorable spaces break the rules. If you’re drawn to eclectic gallery walls, you may forego the rules of selecting a color palette. However, it’s best to choose a general theme that is either neutral or colors. Whether it’s a neutral theme or you incorporate a rainbow of colors, choose a path and stick to it.

Slowly curate the selection

A thoughtfully curated gallery wall feels more authentic than buying all the pieces at once and hanging them up. For example, if your gallery wall consists solely of photographs, select a collection from over the decades that tells your family’s story instead of displaying all the photos from a single professional photo shoot. Similarly, if you’re incorporating art in your gallery wall, ensure you’re showing pieces you’ve collected over time instead of your most recent retail shopping haul.

Vary the scale

Staggering frames and objects of different heights, dimensions and textures will add considerable interest and prevent the gallery wall from feeling flat. In addition, several larger anchor pieces are essential to help to prevent the wall from feeling cluttered.