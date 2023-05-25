If you’re embarking on a kitchen renovation or a new build, the kitchen cabinet style will set the tone for the entire space. Many decisions go into selecting suitable kitchen cabinets for your functional needs and design style, but working through the details is well worth it. Read on to learn more about various kitchen cabinet styles and what will work best for your design aesthetic.

Inset Cabinets

Also known as flush kitchen cabinets, the doors on inset cabinets are flush with the frame. As a result, when you close an inset cabinet, the surface is flat across. This results in a clean look, and the cabinet doors are less likely to get damaged or nicked. With inset cabinets, you can also hide the hinges.

Full overlay cabinets

Full overlay cabinets have doors on the outside of the cabinet frame, so the cabinet door lines up with the edges of the frame and sits on top of the frame. Full overlay cabinets provide a contemporary look and plenty of storage space.

Partial overlay cabinets

Partial overlay cabinets are similar to full overlay cabinets. However, partial overlay cabinets have an approximate one-inch gap between the doors. This means you can see the cabinet frame. As a result, partial overlay cabinets can lack the sleekness that full overlay or inset cabinets provide.

Shaker style cabinets

Shaker style cabinets have classic, clean lines and work well in transitional, traditional, or contemporary homes. A Shaker style cabinet door is a flat panel with a frame of two horizontal and two vertical pieces. It’s a streamlined, timeless cabinet choice that seamlessly fits any home style. To best match your home’s design aesthetic, you can design the thickness and depth of the frame.

Glass front cabinets

Glass front cabinets are an excellent way to break up a wall of solid-door cabinets visually and to display decorative dishes or objects. They can serve as a beautiful design element while remaining functional. Glass front cabinets can help a kitchen appear more extensive, as they can help more light reflect on the room.

Open shelving

Replacing some of the upper cabinetry with open shelving can help to open up the kitchen and create more visual space. To prevent the shelves from feeling cluttered, styling them with a set of streamlined dishes or beautiful accessories will prevent them from appearing messy.

Beadboard cabinets

Beadboard cabinets offer a classic look, especially in an older home or a cottage-inspired space. Pairing beadboard with aged brass and painting the cabinets in a rich color can create a timeless yet fresh look.

Paneled kitchen technology

If your kitchen design incorporates the latest kitchen technology, such as warming drawers, crisper drawers, or an ice machine, paneling these drawers, so they seamlessly integrate with the rest of the cabinetry will create an overall streamlined look.