Investing in art is a passion for some while being an overwhelming prospect for others. When choosing pieces of art, the most essential factor to remember is to truly love every piece you invest in. While tastes evolve, art is one decorative element where you should disregard the trends and invest in the works that mean the most to you. If you’re looking for guidance on timeless art pieces that won’t go out of style, read on for additional insight.

Think beyond the paint

Pieces of art aren’t limited to paint on a canvas. From iconic photographers, such as Slim Aarons, to framed objects, such as an intaglio or a personal memento, to framed wallpaper panels, you can select many different mediums to frame and display on your walls. The most interesting pieces often have the longest staying power because of their uniqueness.

A unique way to add texture, softness and scale to a wall is to hang a rug. A stunning hand-knotted silk rug hung on a spacious wall, such as a prominent wall behind a sofa or a soaring wall up a staircase, will make visitors do a double take and bring a kaleidoscope of color and depth to a space.

Go custom

Commissioning a custom piece is another type of art that won’t go out of style. This piece is being created specifically for you, so that fact alone makes it a one-of-a-kind piece. No matter the medium, custom art is meant to stay with you forever and be passed down to future generations.

Commission heirloom portraits

Heirloom oil paintings or hand drawings of family members are other examples of art that will always stay in style. An heirloom portrait is a way to capture a moment in time and will be a piece your family will treasure for generations to come.

Shop for original oil paintings

Oil paintings are a timeless style of art to hang in your home. Original paintings, whether they are vintage or new, are one-of-a-kind pieces and you can further elevate them with custom framing,

Buy vintage and antique

Purchasing art from auction houses, local estate sales, or sites like 1stdibs or Cherish means buying art that has been around for many decades prior, proving these pieces are timeless styles to which you can give new life.

Collect on your travels

The most interesting art collections feature pieces that are collected over time from different states, countries and continents. Not only do the pieces of art you collect on your travels diversify your art collection, but they will also bring treasured memories.

The art you display is the best way to make your home’s design scheme appear genuinely unique.