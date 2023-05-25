Lighting is one of the most essential components of a beautifully designed bathroom. It transforms the bathroom into a beautiful space and can help you feel confident as you prepare to face the day or get ready for an evening out. In addition, a smartly designed bathroom is filled with task lighting to help you easily accomplish specific tasks. Read on for the necessary bathroom lighting to enhance any bathroom.

Recessed lighting

If the bathroom is a larger space, such as the primary ensuite bathroom, adding recessed lighting will ensure the bathroom is adequately lit. While you don’t want to rely solely on recessed lighting, recessed lighting is the most practical way to ensure the bathroom has enough lighting. Layering additional task lighting will help the bathroom feel soft and beautifully lit. Be sure to install dimmers to control the level of overhead lighting the room receives.

Vanity light

A vanity light is mounted above the bathroom sink and countertop to help you see as you’re at your sink. A vanity light isn’t meant to illuminate the whole room but to provide light as you wash your hands, brush your teeth, or complete additional self-care tasks at the vanity area. Vanity lights can take many different shapes, including a rectangular bar, globe light, a shaded light, or tube lighting.

Sconces

Sconces and vanity lights serve a similar purpose. However, sconces are positioned at face height instead of above. Sconces can be secured between vanity mirrors or anywhere else on the wall or cabinets surrounding the vanity. Sconces can be decorative elements that provide a soft glow around your face.

Decorative overhead lighting

Having a statement pendant, chandelier, or semi-flush mount in the center of the bathroom can make the space feel unique and beautiful. In addition, this statement piece can serve as a room’s focal point and elevate the bathroom’s overall look.

Light bulb temperature

Selecting the right light bulb temperature is essential to the bathroom’s lighting plan. Bathrooms require a soft glow, so lighting the space with warm temperatures will help create a soothing space. Paying attention to the Kelvins is one way to ensure you’re selecting the correct lightbulb shade. For a soft white, opt for lightbulbs around 3,000 Kelvin. This warm tone will create an overall relaxing atmosphere while providing enough light to see what you’re doing.

Shower lighting

Ensure the shower is part of the lighting plan when installing the recessed lighting. This is particularly important if you have a walk-in shower. Also, this lighting should be able to withstand moisture. Installing a moisture-rated fixture is essential to ensure the lighting is long-lasting.