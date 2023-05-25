The homebuying process can be complicated, so simplifying it as much as possible can help the overall process feel more manageable. While there are common house-hunting mistakes that many homebuyers make, being aware of these mistakes can help prevent you from making them, as well. If you’re about to embark on the homebuying process, read on for the most frequently made house-hunting mistakes.

Partnering with the wrong real estate agent

Working with the right real estate agent can significantly impact your homebuying experience. Partnering with a real estate professional who has a deep knowledge of the local market, the type of home you’re looking for, a strong network of relationships, and is someone with whom you personally connect will help your overall home buying experience go smoothly and efficiently. And, you may even have fun. In addition, interviewing several agents before you select one will help ensure you’re choosing the right fit for your needs.

Focusing on the aesthetics

When you’re looking at homes, the location, size, number of bedrooms and other items on your must-have lists are the most essential home features to focus on. Factors such as paint color, light fixtures, carpeting, or how the seller decorates the home shouldn’t get in the way of the greater picture.

Ignoring the inspection

In a competitive market, it can be tempting to skip the inspection to make your offer more appealing. However, the inspection can reveal significant issues with the home that could either make you reconsider the offer or pose safety risks if they’re not resolved. If the inspection report comes back with red flags, it’s also essential to assess the risks of these red flags to determine if you negotiate with the seller to fix these issues or you walk away.

Thinking the school system doesn’t matter

If you don’t have children, ignoring the local school system can be easy. However, the school system can impact the property values, which could affect your ability to sell the home. Or, if you decide to have children after you move in, you may be faced with selling or choosing private education.

Making an offer too soon

Patience is a tremendous asset during the home search. If you make an offer on a property you don’t love because inventory is low, you may end up overpaying for a home or compromising on some of your must-have criteria. Having patience during the search can be difficult, but it will pay off when you find a house that falls within your budget range and meets all your criteria.

Focusing only on the asking price

If you only consider the cost of the home, you can result in owning a home with many additional unexpected expenses. For example, consider the additional exterior maintenance costs of buying a home with a pool, recreation court, additional acreage, or other outdoor amenities. Also, if you’re buying a larger house, remember that your monthly utility costs will rise, and you will have more space to furnish and decorate. Finally, suppose you’re considering making an offer on a home that needs extensive cosmetic upgrades. In that case, it’s helpful to calculate these costs so these improvements you’re excited to make don’t become cost prohibitive.