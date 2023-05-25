Window treatments have the power to transform a room. When sized and hung correctly, they can entirely elevate a space. Alternatively, when they are sized incorrectly and hung in a way that doesn’t highlight the room’s architectural elements, it can bring down the room’s overall aesthetic. Consider this guide your cheat sheet to refer to when you hang new window treatments.

Drapery Panels

First, what is the difference between drapery panels and curtain panels? They are very similar and the words are often used interchangeably. However, drapery panels are typically made of a heavier and thicker material and can be considered more formal. Curtain panels can range from sheer breezy panels to heavier light-blocking panels.

As a rule, one curtain panel should be the window’s width. So, when you have two panels, the coverage is double the window width. Below are some numbers to keep in mind when you’re selecting drapery or curtain panels:

Hang the curtain rod six to 12 inches above the window frame or as close to the crown molding as possible, depending on your ceiling height. This will make the ceiling feel taller.

Hang the curtain rod eight to 12 inches past the window frame on both sides to make the windows feel larger.

The hem of the panels should graze the floor. You can always have them hemmed if they are too long and puddle. If they are too short, the ceiling may appear shorter and the design may feel incomplete.

Roman Shades

Roman shades are an excellent way to add pattern, color, and texture while blocking the light and creating privacy if you don’t want to install curtains. Roman shades can be pulled down to cover the window entirely and are pleated when they are raised.

Roman shades can be installed inside the window frame (inside mount) or directly on the window frame (outside mount). Like curtains, you can adjust the placement of a Roman shade to visually create more height. For example, hanging a Roman shade several inches above the window frame can make a smaller window feel larger.

Selecting the hardware

Drapery hardware, such as the curtain rods and finials, adds a decorative element and can feel like the room’s jewelry. The type of fabric should determine the weight of the rod. For example, a thicker material, such as velvet, should be hung on a broader rod, while a breezy light cotton fabric can be hung on a daintier rod.

The rod should also complement the other design elements in the rooms. For example, a polished nickel or antique brass rod can complement a traditional space, while a black iron rod can work well in contemporary and transitional designs. Likewise, a lucite curtain rod can provide the strength heavier drapes require while adding visual lightness.

The finials, which are the ornaments at the end of the curtain rod, can be small and understated or have a color or pattern to be more decorative. Or, a French return curtain rod curves at the end and attaches directly to the wall, eliminating the need for a finial.