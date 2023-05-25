Finding the home of your dreams and discovering it has an in-ground pool in the backyard can be a dealbreaker for some and make others submit an offer on the spot. If you’re part of the latter, it can be easy to be enticed by the beautiful blue water and the ability to cool down for a dip whenever you want. However, before committing to a home with a pool, it’s essential to consider all aspects of having your own pool. So, if you’re considering buying a house with a pool, read on for the considerations that are wise to make.

Safety

Keeping safety first is imperative when you own a pool. Ensuring the pool has a gate with a lock is the first step to making sure small children or pets can’t access it without an adult. In addition to a gate around the pool, locks on the doors that lead to the pool will help prevent children from accessing the pool unsupervised. If you have guests with children, communicate your pool rules, and stress the importance of not leaving children unsupervised. It’s also helpful to keep spare life vests or floaties for visiting children under their parent’s supervision.

Maintenance

Pools are a high-maintenance home feature that requires a substantial amount of upkeep. The most critical maintenance factors are keeping it clean and ensuring the chemicals are balanced. If you don’t have the time or interest to clean the pool and balance the chemicals regularly, you’ll need to hire a pool service company that comes out regularly to do these tasks for you.

Enough space

Since a pool, its equipment and accessories take up a significant amount of space, it’s helpful to assess the rest of the backyard to determine if it has enough room for your other outdoor activities and needs. For example, is there enough yard left to install a swing set, a shed, or space to entertain, play a game of catch or display your outdoor furniture? If the home doesn’t have enough backyard acreage, you may have to sacrifice other features.

Higher insurance premium

Since a pool is a liability and the insurance company takes on more risk, you may face a higher annual insurance premium. Before making an offer, consider contacting your insurance broker to determine the increased cost.

Additional recreational and social opportunities

While pools come with additional maintenance and costs, they also offer considerable benefits if you’re a household that loves to swim. A pool provides a location for physical fitness, entertaining friends and family, spending downtime and relaxing.