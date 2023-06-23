Most of us know that eating right leads to better physical health. But research provides evidence that what we eat affects the brain as well as the body, and the brain is where mood is regulated. Nutritionists and dieticians provide a list of foods known to elevate our level of happiness. If you need a lift, here are five you can try, as well as the reasons why:

Fatty fish – Fish like salmon and tuna contain omega-3 fatty acids, healthy fats that nourish the heart and other organs and act as an anti-inflammatory. But omega-3s also cross into the brain, having a direct and positive effect on our mood-regulating molecules.

Yogurt – Good bacteria in the gut produces feel-good neurotransmitters like serotonin and dopamine. Lactobacillus, the bacteria naturally found in yogurt (and also in sauerkraut),not only increases resilience to stress, but may literally help to banish the blues.

Bananas – The only fruit that is shaped like a smile, bananas are high in vitamin B6, which produces serotonin, a proven happiness booster. Bananas also contain prebiotic fiber, which, like Lactobacillus, promotes gut health and elevated mood.

Cottage cheese – Filled with heaps of L-tyrosine, an amino acid that produces the mood-booster dopamine, cottage cheese also contains selenium, a mineral linked with lower rates of depression. Additionally, cottage cheese contains a protein called casein, which helps sustain energy and, in turn, tends to elevate mood.

Nuts and seeds – Nuts like almonds, walnuts and cashews, and seeds including pumpkin, chia and sesame, are great sources of magnesium, a mineral known to support energy production. They are also great sources of tryptophan, the amino acid known to be a mood-booster, and the same beneficial omega-3 fatty acids found in fatty fish.