If you love to travel but have a limited budget, planning ahead is crucial, and making the most of every travel dollar can help you save enough to pack and go again. From travel gurus and savvy travelers, here are six good tips for stretching the budget without giving up on fun:

Go during the off season – Flights and hotels are cheaper during off-peak months, and you will avoid the crowds. A little online research into your favored destination will help you choose the right time to visit on the cheap without giving up good weather or creature comfort.

Choose affordable alternatives – There are many alternatives to most major venues that are cheaper and just as tourist friendly—Nordic Valley, Utah, for example, instead of Aspen for skiing, or Puerto Vallarta instead of Cancun for a more affordable beach trip. Here again, a little research can net you serious savings.

Book flights at the right time – Studies show you will find the cheapest fares by traveling on Tuesday, Wednesday or Saturday, and by booking your flight from six weeks to five months in advance.

Find free or cheap entertainment – Once you’ve chosen your destination, look for entertainment bargains; free or reduced museum rates, free public performances or city walking tours.

Save your pennies – Empty your pocket change into a piggy bank every evening. You’ll be amazed at how fast the cash adds up. Start a separate bank account earmarked for vacations. Make it the place to stash birthday and holiday checks and add three to five percent of every paycheck.