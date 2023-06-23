We live in a world of discord and division, daily bombarded with news and reminders of man’s inhumanity to man. As individuals, there is little we can do to help bring the world together. But we can do a lot to make someone’s day brighter, showing a friend or neighbor—a family member or even a complete stranger—that they are seen, noted and valued.

Be part of a crusade to show a little kindness. It can start by simply smiling at a stranger or holding the elevator for a straggler—and graduate to volunteering at a local food pantry or teaching literacy at the library. As you realize how good showing kindness makes you feel, there’s no end to the ways you can find to make somebody’s day a little nicer.

Here are nine very easy ways to get your kindness campaign underway: