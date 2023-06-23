We live in a world of discord and division, daily bombarded with news and reminders of man’s inhumanity to man. As individuals, there is little we can do to help bring the world together. But we can do a lot to make someone’s day brighter, showing a friend or neighbor—a family member or even a complete stranger—that they are seen, noted and valued.
Be part of a crusade to show a little kindness. It can start by simply smiling at a stranger or holding the elevator for a straggler—and graduate to volunteering at a local food pantry or teaching literacy at the library. As you realize how good showing kindness makes you feel, there’s no end to the ways you can find to make somebody’s day a little nicer.
Here are nine very easy ways to get your kindness campaign underway:
- Write a cheerful “thinking of you” note to someone you haven’t talked to for a while.
- Leave a note on a neighbor or co-worker’s car wishing them a wonderful day.
- Pack an unexpected “love you” note in your child’s or spouse’s lunch box.
- Compliment a stranger on a great haircut, a cute outfit, or even an adorable dog.
- Bring some snacks or treats into the office for no reason at all.
- Send a care package to a friend in another state just to let them know you care
- Buy a coffee for the stranger standing behind you in line.
- Deliver a home-cooked dinner to a new neighbor, new parents, or someone you know who needs a little lift.
- Write a note to a teacher thanking them for keeping your child happy and busily engaged—or to a store manager praising an employee for consistent customer service with a smile.