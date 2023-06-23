Bringing the outdoors inside with potted greenery is more than a decorating trend. Live

plants add color and beauty to any room, are known to purify the air, and are said to improve your mood. But the very thought of being responsible for their livelihood scares more than a few novices away.

Fortunately, while some plants will do better in a room with some natural light, there are easy-care indoor plants that require little more than occasional watering and are almost impossible to kill.