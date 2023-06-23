A pothole in your driveway can damage your vehicle or cause a member of your family to slip and fall. If someone visits your house and gets injured, that can lead to an expensive homeowners insurance claim and higher premiums, and possibly even a lawsuit. Routine maintenance can help you prevent potholes and save money in the long run.

How Potholes Form

If an asphalt driveway is cracked, water from rain, melted snow, or ice can get into that space and underneath the asphalt. When water freezes, it expands and causes the crack to get larger.

Gravel and other debris can also collect in cracks. When asphalt expands in hot weather, it can press against debris in cracks and cause the gaps to grow. Over time, a pothole can form.

Keeping Water off Your Driveway Can Prevent Potholes

Water leads to potholes. Keeping water away from your driveway can help you prevent the conditions that make it possible for potholes to form.

If your property currently has poor drainage and rain or runoff from melted snow or ice collects on the driveway, you’re likely to have problems with potholes. Diverting water away from the driveway can help you avoid an issue.

There are several reasons why a yard might have poor drainage, and there are different ways of dealing with the issue. A contractor can inspect your property, identify the source of the problem, and recommend the best way to handle it.

Routine Inspections and Minor Repairs Can Prevent Major Problems

Potholes develop gradually. Check your driveway for cracks on a regular basis. If you notice a crack in its early stages, you might be able to patch it yourself, although having a contractor filling it in with a sealant can be a more effective and longer-lasting solution. Sealcoating your driveway every few years can help prevent potholes. Sealcoating fills in small cracks and protects the driveway from wear and tear.

You should also have a contractor regularly visit your home and inspect your driveway. A professional might detect signs of a problem that you could miss. If an issue is found and corrected promptly, you’ll be able to avoid a much larger driveway repair bill, as well as bills for car repairs and medical treatment.