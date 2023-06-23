With consumer prices still soaring, and daylight hours lengthening with the coming of spring, many Americans are looking to fill spare hours with a profitable side hustle or two.

Power house washing – With spring house cleaning underway, exteriors need cleaning, too. Invest in a power washer for under $200 and you can make $300 or more per house, depending on its size, by power washing. Distribute flyers in your neighborhood and/or advertise on local websites or social media and get this side hustle underway.

Mobile car detailing – Advertise in the same ways, grab your portable vac, some rags, cleaners and plenty of auto polish, and set your rates upwards of $100 per car, depending upon its condition.

Selling plants – Your green thumb with succulents and flowers could be worth a lot to non-gardeners and apartment dwellers this spring. Buy a variety of small pots at the local dollar store, create attractive potted plants and sell them at local swap meets and farmers markets.

Packing service – Spring is the peak time of year for relocating, and many people are only too happy to have someone else do the packing. Set your own hourly rates and you’re in business.

Dog walking/pet sitting – With people planning their summer vacations, they will need to make arrangements for pet care. Set your rates for in-home pet sitting and/or for regular dog walking.

Sports coaching – With spring comes the revival of kid and adult baseball leagues, soccer clubs and other sporting activity. If you have some coaching experience and/or a history with a particular sport, check with your city’s recreation department, and perhaps with the local chamber of commerce, to learn who pays for coaching – and contact them.