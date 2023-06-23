In these days of soaring prices, consumers need to be extra savvy about when and where they spend their hard-earned cash. According to seasoned deal-watchers, here are some of the items that offer good value in the springtime, and a few purchases to put off if you can:

Buy furniture and small appliances – Memorial Day offers some of the year’s best buys on furniture and small appliances, making it a good time to redecorate your home and purchase toasters, blenders and coffee pots. (Buy those small appliances now in time for bridal showers and weddings.)

Buy refrigerators – While most major appliances go on sale in the fall, refrigerators are marked down as much as 35 percent in the spring before new models are released in June.

Buy mattresses – New models of mattresses are released in June as well, making this a good time to buy now at discounts of up to 60 percent.

Buy spring apparel – Spring clothing has hung on clothing store racks for several months, so look for sales at your favorite retailers.

Buy camping gear – Insiders say late May and early June are the ideal times to find bargains on tents, camp stoves and other camping gear.

Buy flooring – Replacing old flooring is an expensive project. If it’s on your agenda, you’ll find discounted prices in May.

Hold off on electronics – Prices on laptops, tablets, gaming consoles and other electronics are typically lowest just before school starts and on Black Friday in November. Black Friday offers deals on televisions as well, although the optimal time to find a bargain on a big screen TV is typically before Super Bowl Sunday.

Hold off on tires – Good tires are crucial for safe driving, but unless they need replacing now, you’ll get better prices in October.