Great weather provides the perfect excuse to spend time with your friends and family in your own backyard. A backyard brunch can be a great way to get everyone together to enjoy delicious food and each other’s company. This season, if you are hoping to host a backyard brunch, there are a few tips that will ensure everything goes off without a hitch.

Decide on the Size

Your brunch’s general atmosphere will largely depend on its size. A large brunch with a lot of people will probably lend itself to a more casual atmosphere, especially if children are welcome to attend. On the other hand, if you were hoping for an upscale affair, you might want to stick to a smaller group of only adults.

Ask for a Hand

If you are hoping to host an event and you don’t want to worry about the details, consider hiring a local catering company or bartender to help with food and drink service. If that is a little out of your budget, ask your attendees to bring a side for everyone to share. A potluck brunch can be a delicious way to try new recipes and can take a little stress off of the host.

Offer a Few Staple Items

Brunch favorites like quiche, waffles, and pastries are always a hit. Meanwhile, don’t forget lunch favorites like pulled pork or delicious sandwiches. Offer three to five staple items, and be sure to include a mix of lunch and breakfast options. Alongside your staples, don’t forget to serve salads, pasta salads, and fresh fruit to round out the meal.

Don’t Forget About Drinks

Keep your guests hydrated by offering a variety of drink options. Tea, flavored water, lemonade, and sparkling water are all excellent options. Consider offering bloody marys or a make-your-own mimosa station for adults.

Think About Outdoor Logistics

The outdoors can be beautiful, but they can also bring obstacles. Be prepared for the outdoor sun by bringing canopies, umbrellas and sunscreen. Keep insects at bay by offering insect repellent or having citronella candles or torches on hand. These extra details can keep everyone focused on enjoying the food and company.