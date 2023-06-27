Starting a family meal plan can save you time and money. It can also keep your children involved in the process and aware of what to expect each day. While there are no guarantees, this can lessen the grumbles and groans at the end of the day. If your family is thinking of following a meal plan, these easy tips can help ensure its success.

Keep It Simple

It’s natural to get excited about a new process and to unintentionally bite off more than you can chew. Make sure you can successfully implement your plan but keep it small at first. What this looks like will depend on your family’s needs. If you normally eat out multiple times a week, consider limiting this to twice a week at first and planning three meals at home. If there are meals you cook fairly often, don’t forget to include those in your meal plan. Keeping your meal plan familiar and easy to follow is key, especially when you first get started.

Have Theme Nights

Utilizing theme nights can take the guesswork out of creating a meal plan. Common themes are “Meatless Monday” or “Taco Tuesday”. However, themes don’t have to be that precise. Thursdays can always be a pizza night or Fridays could always be some variety of pasta. Associating a day with a specific food group will allow you to change up the flavors while providing guidelines.

Get The Kids Involved

Family meal plans should invite the whole family to participate. Kids and teens alike can help in the kitchen and can assist in deciding what the family will eat and when. As children get older, you can even involve them in the planning and budgeting process to get them ready for living on their own. Start small with younger kids and simply allow them to pick out their favorite side or vegetable to go with a certain dish.

Be Flexible

Schedule changes, supply chain issues, or increased prices may mean your original plan isn’t possible. Don’t be afraid to have a “plan B,” and don’t be nervous if your meal plan has to change. A flexible meal plan is crucial. Life can get in the way, but following your meal plan 80% of the time can be a great goal.