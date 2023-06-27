Stormy weather and heat waves alike can both mean parents are faced with entertaining their children who are stuck indoors. Keeping kids entertained inside while keeping their minds active and helping them to get enough exercise can be a challenge. These ideas are perfect for kids and will ensure that everyone has a fun day, even when stuck inside.

Ideas for Active Minds

Set up an arts and crafts table and allow your kids to get creative. Find an online tutorial for older children who want to explore certain techniques, or simply let your kids explore with the supplies at hand. Keep it mess-free by using a disposable party tablecloth or old newspapers for quick cleanup.

Have your own at-home science fair by using simple science experiments with everyday objects. have each child conduct their own experiment and show it off to the rest of the family.