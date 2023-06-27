Stormy weather and heat waves alike can both mean parents are faced with entertaining their children who are stuck indoors. Keeping kids entertained inside while keeping their minds active and helping them to get enough exercise can be a challenge. These ideas are perfect for kids and will ensure that everyone has a fun day, even when stuck inside.
Ideas for Active Minds
- Set up an arts and crafts table and allow your kids to get creative. Find an online tutorial for older children who want to explore certain techniques, or simply let your kids explore with the supplies at hand. Keep it mess-free by using a disposable party tablecloth or old newspapers for quick cleanup.
- Have your own at-home science fair by using simple science experiments with everyday objects. have each child conduct their own experiment and show it off to the rest of the family.
- Let kids be the star of their own movie by using a mobile phone and a few costumes. have them direct and act in a short film. For older children, have them utilize toys like Lego people or clay creations to make their own stop-motion film.
Ideas for Indoor Exercise
- The world of online workout videos is plentiful. Kids’ videos are no exception. Look for a free or inexpensive yoga or kids’ workout video for your children to enjoy in the comfort of your living room.
- Build your own obstacle course with cushions, blankets, and even yarn or ribbon. Create a mini maze for your kids to navigate.
- Create a mini-golf course with items you have around the house. Use cardboard, cereal boxes, cups, and other household items to create your own course. Don’t have clubs? Make those out of cardboard too! Your kids will love the creative project and will love playing the game after it’s finished.
Fun for the Whole Family
- Get everyone involved in a classic game of hide and seek. Even parents can enjoy this time-honored indoor tradition if the home is large enough. get creative by making forts and structures out of couch cushions and blankets if you don’t feel there are enough hiding spots already.
- Charades is a classic game for a reason, and kids can join in the fun. simply ensure that your clues are child friendly and easy to act out, and everyone will have a great time.
- Create and decorate a family scrapbook. This is an excellent excuse to finally bust out the printer and get those memories on paper For everyone to enjoy and look at throughout the year.