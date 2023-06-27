When you look around your home, you might see clothes you haven’t worn in years, toys your grown children played with decades ago, and things that you were given as gifts and never used. You might not realize how having stuff you don’t use lying around affects your mental health. Decluttering can have a positive impact on your mood, your productivity and your life in general.

Negative Impacts of Keeping Things You Don’t Need

Living in a messy house can make you feel stressed and overwhelmed. That can affect your outlook on your life as a whole. If your home feels chaotic, you might feel that you have little or no control over other aspects of your life. If you spend time every day searching for your keys, you might arrive at work late and be stressed out before your day even begins.

If you’ve grown used to seeing clutter, you might not realize how much it inhibits your ability to focus. If you work from home, clutter can distract you and make it hard to concentrate on tasks and meet deadlines.

If you see something you bought years ago and rarely or never used, you might think it was a waste of money. You might feel regret and disappointment every time you see it, and you might think about other choices you regret. That can have a negative impact on your self-esteem.

You might feel self-conscious about the clutter in your house and be reluctant to invite people over. That can lead to social isolation, anxiety and depression.

Benefits of Decluttering

Getting rid of things you don’t need and organizing your home can give you a greater sense of control over your physical environment. That can make you feel that you have more control over your life in general, increase your self-esteem, reduce your stress level, boost your productivity and improve your relationships with other people. The sense of accomplishment and self-confidence that you get from decluttering and organizing can motivate you to tackle other challenges.

Donating clothing, toys and other items you don’t need to those who are less fortunate can give you a deep sense of satisfaction. If you’re having trouble getting rid of things that you’ve had sitting around for years, thinking about how those items can help others might make it easier for you to let them go.

Get Help With Decluttering

If you would like to eliminate things you don’t need from your home, but you’re feeling overwhelmed, do it a little at a time. Taking the first step can give you a feeling of accomplishment and motivate you to keep going.

Don’t hesitate to ask for help from family or friends. Scheduling a date to have someone from a nonprofit organization come to pick up unneeded items can help you focus, stay motivated and hold yourself accountable.