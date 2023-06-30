Buyers might be intrigued by photos of your home, but they’ll need more information before they decide whether to make an offer. Potential buyers will want to visit the house to figure out if it would be right for them. Although you have the right to only allow showings at times that are convenient for you, being flexible can help you find a buyer fast.

Accommodate a Wide Range of Schedules

Some buyers will only be able to view your house in the morning, while others will only have an opportunity in the evening. Some people have hectic weekday schedules and can only fit in a viewing on a weekend. Buyers who are visiting from another state might only be in the area for a short amount of time.

If an interested buyer is unable to see your house because you limit the times when it’s available for showings, you might miss out on a sale. You have no way of knowing if that person would have fallen in love with the house and made an offer.

Being flexible with showing times can help you accommodate different people’s schedules and constraints and maximize the number of buyers who can view your house. You might get an offer quickly, and you might even receive multiple bids and sell the house for more than your asking price.

Remember That the Inconvenience Will Be Temporary

It can be a hassle to make your home available for showings during a large block of time every day, especially if you have kids who are used to their daily routines. The disruptions can be stressful for the entire family, but it will be a temporary situation. Accommodating potential buyers as much as possible can help you sell your house quickly.

Require a Reasonable Amount of Notice

Some sellers only require interested buyers to give a short amount of notice before showings, while others require showings to be scheduled at least a day in advance. The less notice you require, the easier it will be for interested buyers to view the property.

Limit the Amount of Stress for Your Family

Preparing for possible showings can make things less stressful when a buyer wants to visit your home. Stay on top of dishes, laundry and toys and make sure the beds are made so you won’t have to do a lot of tidying up before a showing.

If you have kids, think of places where you can go as a family, such as a local park or restaurant, while buyers are viewing your house. If you have pets, you might want to put them in a crate and tell your real estate agent to avoid that area, or you might prefer to take your pets with you while you’re out of the house. The more you plan ahead and work things out with your family and agent, the more manageable the process will be.