Gas prices don’t have to put a damper on your vacation plans. When you hit the road this summer, follow these tips to maximize your fuel economy.

Only Use the Air Conditioner When Needed

Running the AC in the summer can significantly reduce the number of miles you get per gallon of gas. Whenever possible, park in the shade or inside a garage to keep your car’s interior from heating up.

When you get in, don’t turn on the air conditioner right away. If the inside of the car is at a high temperature, the AC will have to work hard to cool it off. That will have a negative impact on your gas mileage. Lower the windows so hot air can escape, then turn on the air conditioner if necessary.

If you’re driving at a relatively low speed, opening the windows can provide a cooling breeze and keep you comfortable without having much of an impact on your gas mileage. When you’re on the highway, it’s better to keep the windows up and use the AC. If the windows are down and you’re driving fast, the car will have to use more energy to overcome wind resistance, and you’ll get fewer miles per gallon.

Check the Tire Pressure

Underinflated tires can reduce your gas mileage. Changes in temperature can affect tire pressure, which is why it’s important to check your tires regularly. If you aren’t sure what’s the right pressure for your vehicle, check the sticker inside the driver’s door.

Keep Up With Oil Changes

When oil is old and dirty, it gets thicker, which makes a vehicle use more energy and reduces its fuel economy. Take your car to a mechanic for routine oil changes. While you’re there, have the brakes, belts, tires and other vital parts inspected.

Don’t Speed Up or Slow Down More Than Necessary

As your speed rises above 50 miles per hour, your vehicle’s fuel economy decreases. You might get to your destination a little faster, but it will cost you more to get there. That can give you an incentive to stick to the speed limit.

Sudden changes in speed, whether you’re accelerating or slowing down, can reduce your car’s fuel economy. Stick to a constant speed as much as possible. Use cruise control on the highway.

Don’t Let the Engine Idle

Sitting in your driveway, in a parking lot, or the street with the engine running can use up more gas than you might expect. If the car is sitting still and running with the AC on, you’ll waste even more gas. Turn off the engine if the car is parked for more than 10 seconds.

Have Fun and Stick to Your Budget

It’s possible to have a relaxing summer road trip without spending a fortune on gas. Following these tips will leave you with more money to spend once you get to your destination.