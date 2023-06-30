Physical activity is important for overall health, but many people don’t exercise on a regular basis. If you’re concerned that your kids aren’t getting enough exercise, changing your family’s routines and habits can help your children adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Start When Your Kids Are Young

Ideally, you should make physical activity an integral part of daily life right from the start. Young kids are filled with energy, curious and eager to try new things. Encouraging youngsters to explore new activities can help them establish healthy habits that will last a lifetime.

Make Exercise a Social Activity

Participating in sports or playing games with family members and peers can make it more enjoyable. If your kids like to go for family hikes or bike rides, fit those activities into your schedule as often as possible. If they enjoy playing sports with other kids their age, find a local team for them to join. If they prefer playing games at a local park or riding their bikes around the neighborhood with siblings or neighbors, encourage those activities.

Help Your Kids Find Activities That Are Right for Them

Don’t focus on getting your children to participate in one particular type of exercise. Encourage them to try a variety of activities, such as running, hiking, cycling, roller blading, swimming, basketball, baseball and soccer. Find activities that fit each child’s individual abilities, interests and personality.

Change Your Family’s Habits

Children learn a lot and develop many of their habits by watching and imitating their parents. If you want your kids to be more active, lead by example. Make sure that they see you being active.

Set rules for your family. Limit the amount of time that both kids and adults spend watching TV, playing video games and using computers and cell phones. Use your free time for exercise.

Focus on the Positives

When exercise feels like a chore, a burden, or a punishment, people don’t want to do it. That applies to both kids and adults.

Talk about exercise in positive terms. Focus on how much fun it is, how it gives people opportunities to spend time together and learn new things, and how it makes people stronger, healthier and more energetic.

Consult Your Pediatrician

If you have any concerns about a child’s health or physical abilities, talk to your pediatrician. Ask about which types of activities are suitable for your child’s age and abilities and how to encourage your child to develop healthier habits.