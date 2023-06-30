For many people, springtime means seasonal allergies. If you park your car outside, you might be frustrated to see it covered with pollen. Here are some strategies to keep pollen from damaging your vehicle and minimize its effects on you while you’re using your car.

Right and Wrong Ways to Get Rid of Pollen

Pollen is acidic, and its spores have spikes. If you notice pollen on your car, remove it as soon as possible. If you don’t, it can damage the paint.

Don’t simply brush pollen off the car’s surface. The spikes on the spores can scratch the paint. Hosing off the car isn’t the solution, either. Take your vehicle to a car wash or use soap and water to clean it yourself at home.

How to Protect Your Car From the Effects of Pollen

Applying a layer of wax can shield your vehicle’s paint from future pollen damage. Wax will form a barrier, make it harder for pollen to stick to the paint, and make it easier to remove any pollen that does cling to the surface.

If pollen gets stuck to your windshield wiper blades, it can render them ineffective. When you try to clean the windshield, you’ll instead smear it with pollen. There’s a simple solution: Clean your windshield wiper blades with a paper towel once a week.

Pollen doesn’t just affect a car’s exterior; it can also damage the engine. The engine filter collects pollen, dirt, dust and other debris and needs to be changed regularly. A clogged filter can reduce airflow and cause the engine’s performance to suffer. Consult your vehicle’s manual if you aren’t sure how often you should replace your engine filter.

How to Keep Pollen Out of the Vehicle

The cabin filter collects debris and contaminants so you and your passengers can breathe clean air. In the spring, the filter can get filled with pollen, which can result in poor air quality inside the vehicle. Replacing the cabin filter can help you breathe easier.

A clogged cabin filter can also reduce the amount of cool air that the air conditioner releases. That can be a serious problem on a hot spring or summer day. Installing a new cabin filter can help ensure that your air conditioner will work when you need it.

Protect Your Vehicle and Yourself From Pollen

In many areas, pollen is a significant problem in the spring. With some simple maintenance, you can prevent damage to your car, keep it working properly and reduce the risk of allergic reactions when you use your vehicle.