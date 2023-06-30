A pet can provide companionship, teach kids responsibility, and make a house feel like a home. Before you select a new pet for your family, think carefully about what the animal will need and your family’s lifestyle and budget.

Physical Activity

Pets have a wide range of exercise needs. For example, dogs need to be walked daily and need time to play and run around outside. Some breeds are particularly energetic and can damage your house and furniture if they don’t get enough physical activity.

Think about how many members of your family are home. If you won’t be able to give a dog the amount of physical activity and attention it needs, you’ll be better off choosing a different kind of pet.

Grooming

Consider how much grooming a particular type of animal will need and whether you and other members of your family will be able to handle grooming yourselves. Bathing, brushing and nail trimming can be difficult with an uncooperative or frightened animal, and the cost of trips to a professional groomer can add up.

Food and Veterinary Care

Think about how much it will cost to feed a pet, both now and when it’s older and bigger. Also consider the cost of routine veterinary care and treatments for health problems. Some species and breeds are prone to medical conditions that require special diets, medications, and other treatments.

Your Family’s Lifestyle

Consider your family’s routine and how a pet might (or might not) fit into the picture. A dog that needs a lot of exercise won’t be a good choice if you work long hours and you’re exhausted when you get home. A cat, bird, or hamster would be a better pet for your family. If, on the other hand, you work from home and you can take breaks to go for walks or play in the backyard, a dog can be an excellent choice.

Your Children’s Ages and Abilities

Think about how your kids and a pet would interact with each other. A young child might feel intimidated by a large dog, or an energetic puppy might jump and injure a toddler. Your family would be better off with a small dog, a cat, a hamster, or maybe a medium-sized dog that’s older and that has a calm disposition.

You might be thinking about getting a pet to teach your kids responsibility, but be realistic about what your children are capable of doing. A young child can feed a dog, but walking a dog can be difficult or dangerous. If you won’t be able to walk a dog yourself, you’ll be better off getting another type of animal, such as a cat or a hamster.

Find the Pet That’s Right for Your Family

Owning a pet is a big responsibility. Before you take that leap, think about what an animal will need and what your family can provide so you can find the right match.