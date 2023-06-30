If your oven needs to be replaced, you don’t necessarily have to get one that’s the same as your old model. Conventional ovens are popular, but you might want to consider getting a convection oven.

How Conventional and Convection Ovens Work

A conventional oven, which is what most people are familiar with, heats food from the bottom up. A convection oven, on the other hand, uses a fan to circulate hot air and heat food from all sides.

Since a convection oven uses a fan, it’s noisier than a conventional oven. Both types of ovens are available in electric and gas models.

How Your Cooking Experience Can Differ

When cooking with a conventional oven, you have to place the food in the center and keep an eye on it to make sure that it doesn’t burn, especially on the bottom. There’s a much lower risk of burning food in a convection oven since it cooks more evenly. You can place food anywhere, and you can cook multiple dishes at once, as long as you don’t block the fan.

Because it relies on air circulation, a convection oven can cook food faster and at a lower temperature than a conventional oven. Recipes are generally written assuming that a person will be using a conventional oven. If you have a convection oven, you’ll need to reduce the temperature and cooking time listed in a recipe.

If you like meat and vegetables that are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, you’ll find that’s easier to achieve with a convection oven since it heats food from all sides. Convection ovens are also good for baking denser desserts, such as pies and pastries, because they can create a flaky outside and a soft inside.

How Costs Compare

The initial cost of a convection oven can be significantly higher than that of a conventional oven. On top of the cost of a convection oven itself, you might need to have a ventilation system installed. In addition, you might have to get some new cookware, such as rimless baking sheets, so air can circulate freely.

Conventional ovens tend to be easy to maintain, durable and long lasting. If they break down, repairs are generally straightforward. A convection oven has more parts that require maintenance and that might need to be repaired.

How to Figure Out Which Is Right for You

If you can afford the upfront cost, a convection oven can save you money in the long run. Since it requires lower temperatures and shorter cooking times than a conventional oven, a convection oven can reduce your monthly utility bills. A convection oven might also be a good choice if you have a large family, like to entertain or don’t have much experience with cooking. If you’re on a tight budget or you just want to stick with what’s familiar, you can go with a conventional oven.