Creating a healthy habit doesn’t have to mean waking up at 5 am to hit the gym. Just getting some extra steps in your day can positively impact your health and even your mental health. Incorporating movement into your day easily is the best option for long-term sustainability. These six ideas will help you reach your step goals in no time.

Track Your Progress

Sometimes all it takes to build a new habit is simply being more aware. Tracking your daily steps can help you set a realistic goal for yourself. Try to get in 3K more steps than usual if you are starting out very sedentary; work your way up to your overall goal rather than trying to rev up your steps all at once. Purchase an inexpensive pedometer or opt for a more comprehensive fitness watch that can give you the data you need to get started.

Walking Meetings

If you work a desk job, you likely have a lot of meetings to contend with, some will involve topics that don’t require you to be tethered to your desk. Consider opting for walking meetings during these times. Just make sure you have an easy and safe path to walk while your attention is focused on the conversation at hand.

Grab a Jump Rope

The simple jump rope is a fitness tool many adults forget, but this common toy provides an excellent opportunity to grow your fitness fast. If you lack space, a jump rope can be the perfect option to increase your movement without bulky treadmills or outdoor walks when you face poor weather.

Put on Some Tunes

Put on some tunes and dance out your day. Getting more steps in doesn’t have to mean going for a heart-pounding jog or hopping on the treadmill. Simply put on your favorite music and have your own dance party.

Walk on Your Break or Lunch Hour

Going for a few short walks throughout your day can greatly impact your overall health and step count. Avoid the water cooler gossip and hit the pavement a few times a day during your breaks instead. Keep comfortable shoes by your desk to use if your dress code is an obstacle.

Add Walking to Your Morning Commute

Whether you use public or private transportation, everyone can add a few steps to their day by parking farther away or getting off the bus earlier. Consider adding a short walk to your morning commute and getting in that crucial movement early in the morning.