Your property’s appearance makes an immediate impression on guests and potential buyers. It also influences the way that you feel about your home and yourself. If your house’s exterior could use some work, but you have a limited amount of money to spend, consider making some of these inexpensive but high-impact upgrades.

Give Your Home a Fresh Coat of Paint

You don’t have to repaint your entire house to improve its appearance. If you’re on a tight budget, you can just repaint the front door, shutters and trim. You might be amazed by how much of an effect that can have.

Clean Up the Yard

A cluttered or unkempt yard can make a negative impression on visitors and prospective buyers. Take some time over the weekend to pick up trash, mow the lawn and trim the hedges. If you have lawn and gardening tools sitting outside, or if your kids have left toys scattered about, put things into designated places. The simple act of tidying up your yard can dramatically improve your home’s curb appeal.

Add Some Colorful Plants

The landscaping influences people’s perceptions of your property as a whole. You can transform your yard by planting some new flowers and shrubs, or even a tree, if you have the space. If you don’t have a lot of money, or if you don’t want to undertake a project that will require a lot of maintenance, you can simply place some potted plants on your porch or front steps. Visit a local nursery or garden center to find attractive and inexpensive species.

Improve the Exterior Lighting

A well-lit home is appealing and welcoming. Upgrading the lighting can also make your property safer, for both your family and visitors.

The walkway, steps and area around the front door should be well illuminated. If they’re not, you might want to install some inexpensive lights next to the walkway or around the front door. You can also add light fixtures to highlight a fountain or another outdoor feature that you want to call people’s attention to.

Walk around your house in the evening and note any areas that could benefit from additional lighting. Then take a trip to your local home improvement center. You should find attractive outdoor light fixtures at a wide range of prices.

Upgrade Your Mailbox and House Numbers

When people search for your home, they look for a number on the mailbox or on the house itself. The number should be large enough for people to read as they drive by. If it’s not, replace it with a new number that’s easier to read from a distance. If your mailbox looks worn but is in generally good condition, it might just need a fresh coat of paint.