It’s not easy to tell when a dog or cat is sick or in pain. Pets can do an excellent job of concealing the fact that they’re not feeling well. This instinct is designed to protect animals in the wild, but it can make it difficult for humans to recognize a problem and get help when a pet needs it.

People often miss symptoms or underestimate their significance, then realize that their pet has been suffering for a while and that the condition has progressed to a serious stage. Here are some signs that your pet might need to take a trip to the veterinarian’s office.

Unexplained Changes in Behavior

You know what’s normal for your pet. If your dog or cat is suddenly and inexplicably eating less than usual, drinking more than usual, sleeping more than it typically does, behaving aggressively, or displaying any other change in its behavior, it might be suffering from a medical problem.

A sick animal might experience frequent vomiting or diarrhea, or it might have trouble eliminating waste. Seizures, lack of coordination, trouble walking or going up or down stairs, difficulty breathing, coughing, sneezing, unusual sounds, bad breath and an unpleasant body odor are other signs of a health condition.

Contact Your Vet

Changes in a pet’s behavior or health might be due to normal aging or a minor medical problem, or they might be signs that something is seriously wrong. It’s often hard for pet owners to tell the difference.

If you’re concerned about your pet, the best thing to do is to contact your veterinarian, explain what’s going on, and ask for advice. Stay calm and provide as much information as possible regarding your pet’s symptoms, when you first noticed them, and anything that happened recently that might explain the change. For instance, if you bought new houseplants or your pet ate some food that it shouldn’t have, that can be vital information that can help the veterinarian figure out what’s going on.

The vet might ask you to schedule an appointment for an exam and lab work or tell you to keep an eye on your pet and call back if the symptoms don’t improve or get worse. Under some circumstances, the vet might instruct you to rush your pet to the nearest animal hospital.

Keep Your Pet Up to Date on Exams and Vaccines

It’s important to take your pet to the veterinarian for routine examinations, vaccinations and lab work, especially if it’s getting older or it has a chronic health problem. The vet will be able to spot symptoms that you might miss or recognize a problem based on the results of lab work, even if your pet isn’t displaying any visible signs that something is wrong.