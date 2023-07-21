Windows come in all different shapes and sizes. And, since windows are an infrequent home investment, many homeowners don’t know where to start. The first step is understanding the available window options to select the best windows for your home. Read on for a guide to different types of windows.

Double hung windows

Double-hung windows are traditional square or rectangular-shaped windows. A double-hung window has two operable sashes—the top sash and the bottom sash. Both sashes slide up and down. These sashes open to provide maximum circulation and airflow in and out of the house, making this a smart choice for two-story homes because heat rises. Double-hung windows work well with homes with a classic architectural style, such as Craftsman, Colonial, or Cape Cod. They also work well in homes that need help with air circulation on the second floor.

Casement windows

A casement window is a long rectangular-shaped window. A casement window has a single pane of glass with hinges on one side and a crank that opens the window. When the window is open, the opening is narrow, making it one of the most secure types of windows.

Arched windows

Arched or round-top windows are a top way to add to your home’s curb appeal. The arched shape adds architectural interest and a unique design. This window style often helps soften the rectangular lines of double-hung or casement windows, typically the home’s primary windows. Round-top windows can be custom-made to fit any size opening.

Custom shaped window

Custom-shaped windows come in various shapes and sizes, with different functionality beyond simply opening and closing the windows. Special-shaped windows may be round, oval, half-moon, hexagon, triangle, or trapezoid windows and can add interest to the exterior square windows. These custom shapes can also help elevate the home’s interior aesthetic. Custom-shaped windows are an excellent way to bring a window into a small or challenging-shaped area. They can add character and be designed to a home’s specifications.

Floor-to-ceiling windows

Floor-to-ceiling windows create an indoor-outdoor living experience and maximize your home’s outdoor views. These expansive windows will make you feel like you’re outside when you’re lounging comfortably indoors. Because of the expanse of the glass, energy-efficient options are a wise choice when you’re selecting a floor-to-ceiling window.

Picture windows

A large picture window with a fixed pane offers a clear view of the outdoors, framing the exterior scene like a picture. Picture windows can stand alone or be combined with other types, such as casement windows. Since picture windows don’t open, pairing a picture window with different window styles can make the window functional. For example, a picture window can be the center window, and casement windows can flank it to create airflow and ventilation.

Selecting the most appropriate window style for your home means choosing the windows that will complement your home’s architectural style and provide the aesthetic and functional benefits you need. Being familiar with different types of windows can help you make the most informed decision.