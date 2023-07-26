Busy lives require the right ingredients at the ready in order to ensure consistently healthy and delicious meals. And it all starts in the pantry.

While the pantry can quickly become a black hole of canned goods that you long forgot about, a well-maintained pantry can be your go-to source for creating tasty and healthy meals. Give your pantry a good clean-out then make sure it stays stocked with the following ingredients so that you can whip together a nutritious and tasty meal in a moment’s time:

Broth. Have plenty of every variety or just vegetable broth if you’re a vegan or vegetarian. Or you can opt for bouillon cubes or Better Than Bouillon condensed broth (keep this in the fridge once it’s open). Canned beans. The uses for beans are endless, and the simplicity of the canned variety makes them a fantastic utility player in any kitchen. Canned chickpeas, black beans, cannellini beans, red kidney beans and more can be opened, drained, rinsed and added to soups, salads, pasta and Mexican dishes and so much more. Condensed milk. While there are some baked-goods recipes that call for the addition of evaporated or condensed milk, it also serves as a great alternative for heavy cream, so keep a couple cans handy in your pantry. Canned veggies. Every pantry should include a variety of canned vegetables to ensure you’re adding a nutritional component to your meals when you can’t get to the store for fresh produce. Canned tomatoes. From diced to crushed to whole, canned tomatoes should be a staple in every pantry, allowing you to whip up a quick pasta sauce or adding a flavorful touch to soups and casseroles. While you’re at it, add a couple cans of tomato paste to your collection, which comes in super handy for thickening sauces. Nut butters and jam. Whether your fancy is peanut, almond or sunflower seed, nut butters are a lifesaver when a quick and nutritious snack or sandwich is needed, not to mention the role they play in many recipes, from cookies to stir-fries. Have the requisite jelly on hand so that a quick PB&J is always an option. Oil and vinegar. These staples are needed for countless recipes and can quickly dress a salad or sandwich. For maximum efficiency, have both olive and vegetable oils on hand, as well as several vinegars such as red wine, cider and balsamic. Spices. Salt and pepper, cinnamon, garlic and onion powder, Italian herbs, like oregano and basil, savory herbs like thyme, rosemary and sage and those that add a little kick, like cayenne pepper, chili powder and crushed red pepper flakes are a good place to start. Add some healthy options like ground ginger, turmeric and cardamom. Condiments. Have the standards, like ketchup mayonnaise and mustard, then go beyond with barbeque sauce, soy sauce and hot sauce. Baking supplies. Flour and sugar are obvious pantry choices, but other essentials like baking powder and baking soda, vanilla and confectioners sugar will be needed for most baked-goods recipes.

Of course, your pantry musts will vary depending upon your particular dietary needs and cuisine preferences. Develop your own personal checklist and take inventory regularly to keep your pantry organized and at your disposal.