After a busy day on the job, the idea of coming home and creating a delicious and nutritious meal feels impossible. Odds are, you are out of time and out of energy. Unless you’ve gone through the steps of preparing ingredients and you’ve selected a recipe that comes together quickly, putting a healthy dinner on the table at the end of a busy day often doesn’t seem like an option

There is hope, however! Even if you haven’t planned out your dinner ahead of time, there are many quick and good-for-you meal options that will satisfy your taste buds and your dietary needs. So before you pick up the phone and order pricey and caloric take-out, consider one of these options instead.

Pasta and veggies. When you mind your portion size and add a few choice ingredients, a pasta-based meal can actually be good for you—especially if you’re using one of the many whole-grain or high-protein options available today. As your pasta cooks, saute some healthy greens in olive oil, such as spinach, kale or broccoli, and add some garlic and red pepper flakes. Combine the two for a comforting and highly nutritious meal.

Action-packed omelet. Much like pasta, eggs serve as a quick base to support just about any ingredients you fancy. Make some smart choices about those ingredients and you’re on your way to a healthy and satisfying dinner. For example, fold in veggies such as chopped tomatoes, mushrooms and spinach, and sprinkle in a little shredded cheese. Or give your eggs a Mexican flare by piling in salsa and black beans. And don’t worry—if your omelet-flipping skills aren’t up to par, turn your eggs into a scramble instead!

Super sandwich. You may think, “Who wants to come home at the end of the day and have a sandwich for dinner?” Think again. Nothing beats the convenience of making yourself a nice sandwich, and with the right fixings on hand, it can quickly become dinner-worthy. Start with a hearty variety of whole grain bread (buy a fresh-baked loaf on the weekend and pop it in the freezer so you have it at the ready), then add a variety of healthy ingredients, such as lean meats, pickled vegetables like roasted red peppers, pickles or sundried tomatoes, then think beyond the usual condiments and spread some hummus, pesto or mashed avocado on the bread instead. Top it off with romaine lettuce or spinach and your sandwich has become a nutritious masterpiece. And if you’re set on a warm meal, simply toss it in the frying pan for a quick grill.