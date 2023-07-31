Whether you’re trying to lose weight or simply live a healthier daily lifestyle, the benefits of drinking water are well documented. What’s more, not drinking enough water can trigger a host of troubling symptoms from headaches to brain fog, and of course, dehydration can be life threatening, especially in the warm weather months.

No matter what your reasons are for wanting to increase your H2O intake, there are a few great tips and tricks for making it painless as opposed to a chore. Try these ideas from the health editors at Real Simple:

Keep it with you and in sight. The best way to drink more water is to always have it handy. So select a water bottle you love then take it everywhere, keeping it in your backpack, at your desk, on your nightstand or wherever the day happens to take you.

Be accountable. Get a friend or significant other to join you in your effort to drink more water so that you can hold each other accountable. You can even make it a daily contest to see who drinks the most, which forces you to keep track of exactly how much water you’re imbibing each day.

Add flavor. If water is just too boring for you to drink a lot of, get creative with additives that create flavor without adding calories, such as fruits like lemons, limes and oranges or herbs like mint, ginger or parsley.

Make it a habit. If creating a routine helps you stick to habits, take a similar approach to water. For example, take a sip after every rep of sit-ups or curls at the gym, before every phone call you make at work, or after each email you compose. You can also guzzle down some water each time you change situations, such as leaving the house for work, arriving at the grocery store, or getting into your car at the end of the day.

Get creative. Finally, keep in mind that there are other ways to increase your water intake, including through beverages like tea, smoothies and sparkling waters, and water-rich foods like melons, tomatoes and cucumbers.