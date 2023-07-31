If you have a dog who’s getting older, it’s important to make sure your home remains a safe and comfortable place for your beloved furry family member. There are a few relatively simple steps you can take to safeguard against issues like cognitive decline, poor eyesight and reduced mobility and ensure your dog ages comfortably in place. Consider these ideas from marthastewart.com:



Cover slippery surfaces. If your floors are hardwood, tile or stone, your elder dog might have difficulty gaining traction on these slick surfaces, putting him at risk for injury. Remedy the problem by placing area rugs over areas your dog frequents on a daily basis. Yoga mats are a great non-skid option as well.

Get an orthopedic bed. Invest in a dog bed that provides the right support for your pet’s aging bones and sore muscles. According to vets, not only do these beds provide ease of entry and ample cushioning, they help prevent your dog from developing pressure sores.

Use ramps. Whether it’s for getting up a few stairs, into the car or onto a couch, install ramps in key areas that your dog may no longer be able to climb or jump to. Taking this step will not only help your dog maintain access to her favorite places, but it will go a long way in preventing injury from slips and falls.

Use elevated dog bowls. It may be getting increasingly difficult for your senior dog to bend low enough to reach the food and water bowls you keep on the floor. Invest in an elevated set of bowls that your dog will be able to reach more easily. According to vets, the maximum height of an elevated bowl should be six inches below the chest of a large dog, and 3 inches for smaller dogs.

Use gates where needed. Protect your dog by using baby gates to prevent access to areas that are no longer safe, such as a flight of stairs, or to keep them contained in areas of your home that won’t be damaged should your pet be incontinent. This is an especially important step to take when you’re leaving your elder pup alone for a significant period of time.

Add a few night lights. It’s not uncommon for senior dogs to suffer from failing eyesight due to cataracts and other eye diseases. This can cause particular problems at night when your dog can get confused in the dark. Adding a nightlight or two in key areas can help them to feel safe at night and help prevent injury.

Making these minor adjustments around your home will help your dog enjoy their senior years and give you peace of mind that you’ve minimized the risk of injury and created an environment that’s as comfortable as possible for your dog.