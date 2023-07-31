There are a host of nutrition plans out there that recommend a variety of ways for achieving optimal health, whether your goal is to lose a few (or many) pounds, safeguard against a gluten allergy or pursue a more plant-based regimen.

While there are many paths to healthy eating, there are certain key foods that health experts point to as “superfoods.” These foods pack a powerful punch thanks to the vitamins and nutrients they provide. Whether you’re on a special diet or especially if you’re following no diet at all, be sure to incorporate some of these secret weapons into your daily meals to help keep your health on the right track.



Avocados. Enjoying the limelight for several years now, avocados have earned their fame both for their delicious taste and recipe versatility, but also for the important health benefits they convey. According to dieticians, avocados (which are considered a fruit) are both high in unsaturated fat as well as fiber, and also provide a bit of protein. This makes them good for your heart and filling, an added plus for dieters, not to mention packed with vitamins and potassium. Their popularity also stems from how many different ways they can be used, from a delicious bowl of guacamole to a sandwich topper to a tasty addition to omelets and salads.

Berries. Equally delicious, versatile and nutritious are the many types of berries available to us. These sweet little gems are packed with fiber and antioxidants and, like avocados, can be easily added to so many daily dishes, from your morning smoothie or oatmeal to your snack-time yogurt to your evening salad. When it comes to choosing your berries, get creative. In addition to the standard blueberries, strawberries and raspberries, mix in a few blackberries, acai and goji berries. All are good for your tastebuds and your health.

Nuts. Just like berries, nuts are a quick and yummy ingredient to add to oatmeal, salads and yogurt parfaits, not to mention serving as a delicious snack all on their own. The list of choices is endless—walnuts, pistachios, almonds, pecans—and they all provide an excellent source of protein and monounsaturated fats, which may be a factor in reducing heart disease.

Cruciferous vegetables. If memories of being forced to finish your broccoli make you turn your nose up at this super-food suggestion, know that this category encompasses a wide range of vegetable types. In addition to broccoli, cruciferous vegetables include kale, cauliflower, cabbage, daikon and bok choy, all of which are said to have anti-cancer properties. When added to soups and stir-frys or given a smokey flavor on the grill, these veggies gain instant appeal.

Beans and legumes. The unique and delicious choices that comprise this super-food group are being increasingly used in creative recipes, so there are now myriad ways for you to incorporate beans, chickpeas, lentils and green peas into your meal planning. These little treasures are packed with important nutrients such as protein, folate, fiber and healthy fats and can be made into delicious spreads for toast and crackers, added to just about any soup or salad, and tossed in with pasta for a satisfying and healthy meal.