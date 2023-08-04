Physical activity is important for people of all ages, regardless of the season. You should let your kids enjoy their summer break, but you should also encourage them to be active. That can reduce their risk of developing medical problems, help them manage stress and sleep well, and boost their self-esteem.

Limit Screen Time

When your kids are home for the summer, they might want to spend most of their time sitting on the couch watching TV, playing video games, or texting their friends. Limit their use of electronic devices to specific timeframes or a certain number of hours per day.

Maintain a Routine During the Summer

Going to bed and waking up at the same time each day can help your kids have enough energy to be physically active. If they attend summer camp or participate in sports over the summer, the structure those activities provide can be beneficial. Having a daily routine can also make it easier for kids to get back into the swing of things when the new school year begins.

Be a Good Role Model

Children learn a lot by imitating their parents. If you enjoy being physically active, your kids will be more likely to want to exercise, either with you, with their siblings or friends, or on their own.

Try Fun Activities This Summer

Children generally need at least an hour of physical activity every day to stay healthy, but you don’t want to overwhelm your kids or make exercise feel like a chore. If being active for a solid hour would be too much, break it up into smaller blocks of time.

Encourage your kids to participate in activities they enjoy. When appropriate, let them make decisions and invent their own games.

Look for outdoor activities that the whole family can do, such as swimming, running through sprinklers, walking, hiking, biking, and playing tag in the backyard or at a local park. If your kids enjoy team sports, consider inviting some friends over for a game of basketball or soccer.

If it’s too hot to play outside, your kids can play interactive videos games that require them to move around, or you can work on a new dance routine as a family. Playing hide-and-seek and having an indoor scavenger hunt are other ways to get your children to be physically active. You can also look for places in your community where your family can get some exercise and beat the heat, such as a bowling alley.

Stay Safe

In the summer, it’s best to limit outdoor activities to the morning hours (before 10 a.m.) and after 4 p.m. During those times, the temperature is generally lower. Before making outdoor plans, check the weather forecast. If it’s expected to be particularly hot or humid, stay inside.

If you decide to play outdoors, make sure that you have plenty of water and sunscreen. Dress appropriately, stay in the shade as much as possible, and take breaks from time to time.