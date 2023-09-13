Back to school is an exciting time for every family, but when you are sending your student to college for the first time, it can be a significant milestone. While this can be an exciting time, it can also bring along with it stress and anxiety for parents and students alike. If your student is getting ready for college, don’t forget to gather up all of the essential dorm supplies that they will need.

Bedding

Dorm rooms are small and compact, which means that your student will likely use their bed as a homework space, sleeping area, and couch throughout the year. make sure that your student has bedding that is comfortable and easy to wash. Since your student will likely eat on their bed and may not wash their comforter and sheets as often as mom would at home, a fabric that is durable, stain-resistant, and odor-resistant is key.

Bathroom Essentials

Towels, toiletries and shower mats are all key items to send with your student. Keep in mind that your student will likely share a bathroom with multiple roommates or may have a shared shower for the whole dorm floor. Be sure to inquire about your student’s particular setup before making unnecessary purchases. Students with a shared shower will need a shower curtain, bath mats, and bathroom cleaning essentials, while students with a shared shower at their floor will need a caddy to bring toiletries and shampoos to and from the shower area.

Desk and Food Prep Items

Since most furniture in your student’s dorm room will serve dual purposes, remember this when choosing items for their desk. Key items like a charging station, a desk lamp and a few office supplies are key. However, your student will likely need some small kitchen supplies to have on hand for late-night study sessions and snacks in the dorm. Bowls and silverware for cereal and simple snacks are crucial to have on hand, but only a few are necessary for the space.

Cleaning and Storage

A few all-purpose cleaners are key to helping your student maintain a fresh and germ-free dorm room. Along with cleaning supplies, be sure to pack laundry items and laundry soap. Along with laundry baskets, be sure to maximize the limited space with storage containers, over-the-door hooks, and stackable drawer bins to keep everything accessible and organized.