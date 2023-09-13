If you’re building a custom home or planning a major remodel, the flooring will be one of the most important parts of the project. You can install the same flooring in the entire house, or you can use two or more materials. Here are some ways to figure out what’s right for you.

Think About Your Home’s Design and Layout

Using a single type of flooring can make a house with an open floor plan seem even more spacious. The lack of a visual barrier between rooms can make a space look larger and feel more open.

If your home has rooms that are clearly divided, it can be easy and logical to incorporate different types of flooring. You’ll be able to choose materials based on each room’s purpose and level of foot traffic.

Consider Your Personal Style

If your goal is to keep things simple, using a single type of flooring can give your home a cohesive appearance. If you’re more adventurous when it comes to interior design, or if you just want some variety, you’ll probably want to use different flooring types in different rooms.

From a practical standpoint, it often makes sense to use two or more materials. It can be difficult to find one type of flooring that’s suitable for every room in a house. Tiles that look great in the kitchen or bathroom might not work so well in your bedroom, and you don’t want to install carpet in a room that has a lot of moisture and humidity.

Stick to Your Budget

Prices for flooring materials vary widely. If you find an affordable material and you buy it in bulk, you might save money. On the other hand, if you’ve got your heart set on a luxurious, expensive type of flooring, installing it in your entire house might not be affordable. Using that material in one room or section can help you avoid going over budget.

Think About Maintenance

Caring for the flooring in your house is a necessary and never-ending chore. If your house only has one type of flooring, you’ll only have to use one set of cleaning products and one cleaning method. That can save you time, money and stress.

Tripping Hazards

Flooring materials differ in terms of height. A person who is walking on wood or tile flooring, then walks into another room with carpet that’s higher, might trip and fall. You won’t have to worry about that if the flooring is all the same.

Find the Right Flooring for Your Home

Choosing the flooring for your house will depend to some degree on your home’s layout, but in many ways, it’s a personal decision. Think about your style preferences, your family’s lifestyle, and your budget and select one or more types of flooring that will help you meet your goals.