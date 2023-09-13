Creating a budget is essential to establishing a strong financial foundation. Unfortunately, creating a budget can be very intimidating for some people. Many people fall into the Trap of feeling like budgets are too constraining or can never be adjusted. Additionally, many people forget to include fun purchases within their budget.

Keep a Diary of Outgoing Purchases

When many people begin budgeting they create an unrealistic goal based on their lifestyle and needs. Beginning budgeters will often only think of their necessary expenses while completely forgetting about the reasonable everyday outgoing purchases. Take a week or two to keep track of any outgoing purchases that you are making. This can help you assess where your money is going. Remember that budgeting isn’t about never spending money but only spending your free income on worthwhile options. This can include hobbies and eating out–within reason. Tracking your outgoing expenses can help you realize how you prioritize spending money now in order to realistically choose how you want to spend your money moving forward.

Track Your Income

No budget is complete without a stern and realistic look at your incoming funds. Tracking your income is key to assessing What your options are when it comes to your budget. When creating your budget, try not to include things like unexpected bonuses or commissions that may not be consistent or reliable income sources.

Create an Expense Budget

Everyone has expenses, and some are more important than others. evaluate your expenses and highlight any that are non-negotiables. These are expensive, such as your mortgage or rent, utilities, car payments, loans, and other essential bills. Once these have been categorized, add your extra expenses like subscription services or gym memberships. Remember that if your budget is tight, these items may need to be culled to preserve your financial freedom down the road.

Reduce Bill and Subscription Costs

Many outgoing expenses can be reduced with extra work. Utility bills can be reduced by monitoring water usage, turning off lighting when not in use, unplugging electronics, and using energy-efficient appliances. Cable, internet, and even insurance can be reduced if you negotiate. Often, companies like these are willing to offer discounts to retain customers, so it’s certainly worth calling your provider and inquiring about any available deals if you are considering canceling.