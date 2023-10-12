Finishing your basement can raise your home’s value, but there are several variables to consider.

Buyers prefer finished basements that add usable living space, such as a guest bedroom or a family room.

If you finish the basement to use it for your hobby, the changes might not appeal to most buyers or boost your home’s value, but the benefit that you get while you live there might make the project worthwhile anyway.

Natural light, the height of the ceiling and the flooring material are important to buyers. Some basements are located completely below ground level. A house built on a hill has a basement that’s fully or partially above-grade.

Square footage that’s above-grade is assessed at a higher value than square footage below-grade.

Local costs for materials and labor will affect the cost to finish your basement.

Your return on investment can depend on the region where you live.