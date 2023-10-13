A homeowners insurance policy can cover you if your dog bites someone, but don’t simply assume that your new pet will be covered.

Insurance companies handle coverage for dogs in a variety of ways. Some exclude certain breeds or individual dogs with a history of biting.

Inquire about your company’s rules and premiums before you get a dog.

You might have to pay more to add a dog to your current policy. If your rates will jump, you might be better off switching companies.

If your insurer won’t cover a dog at all, the sooner you find that out, the more time you’ll have to find a different homeowners insurance company that will cover your new pet.