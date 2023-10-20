With Thanksgiving just around the corner, there is no better time to start planning your Thanksgiving meal and decor. While the hustle and bustle of any holiday meal can mean a busy week, Thanksgiving Decor can thankfully be done ahead of time to ensure a smooth and beautiful spread once the holiday rolls around.

Choose Your Color Palette

Choosing a color palette is key to any event decoration. While you can opt for traditional gold, orange, red, and brown hues, there are also opportunities to choose more unique accents. Turquoise, creams, navy, and deep purples are all beautiful compliments to the color palette naturally created through fall foliage.

Incorporate Natural Elements

Incorporating natural elements is key with any decor, but may be especially important during the Thanksgiving celebration. Consider pumpkins, gords, and leaves for a traditional natural element, or choose a more elegant option in the form of pampas grasses or mums. Faux or real candles can also create a natural warmth that brings connection and a cozy feel to your dining space. Whatever you decide, there is no doubt that natural elements will add texture and color to your decor.

Set the Table

It’s hard to imagine a Thanksgiving celebration without a delicious meal. Since the holiday centers around the table, be sure to focus your energy on a table setting that stuns. create a striking centerpiece for your dining table, and be sure to incorporate those natural elements that you decided on earlier. Opts for layered table settings in the form of tablecloths, placemats, and napkins in complementary colors and patterns. Choosing table runners, napkins, and even dish towels with Thanksgiving-themed patterns or autumnal colors within your color palette can create a cohesive look without a lot of energy.

Get Creative

A magazine-worthy spread is always a plus, but great decor has true personality. Now is the time to get creative and get hands-on with your decor. Consider making an autumnal wreath or garland to hang outside of your home, create a fall thankful tree where your guests can write what they are thankful for on the leaves, personalized place cards for seating arrangements, or get kids involved by having them hand-make fall crafts to display.