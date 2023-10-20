Whether you are at home or the office, it’s all too easy to grab something on the go or get delivery when lunch rolls around. If you’re hoping to choose more healthy options or you would simply like to save some money on your food budget, eating out less can be helpful to those goals. Prepping items to assemble lunches throughout the week can help you create a “make your own lunch kit” ensuring home cooked meals with variety throughout the week. These tips will help you create easy and delicious lunches daily.

Gather Your Bases

Your base should be a healthy carbohydrate that can be swapped each day depending on your goals and food preferences that day. Grains, starchy carbs and greens can all serve as an excellent base to your lunch.

Prep These Base Items:

Brown rice

Quinoa

Whole wheat pasta

Sweet potatoes

Choose Your Veggies

Roasted vegetables are an excellent way to add flavor and texture to your lunches. Whether you choose to make a salad, hot sandwich, or bowl, roasted veggies can add a nutrient-dense pop.

Vegetable Options:

Bell peppers

Broccoli

Carrots

Zucchini

Spinach or kale (for salads or sautéing)

Prep Your Proteins:

Each meal should have adequate protein to ensure you feel full and focused throughout your day. Pre-cooked proteins can be prepped with minimal seasoning to add them into various dishes throughout the week, including your lunches. Don’t forget to opt for non-meat options as well.

Protein Items:

Chicken breasts/thighs (can be grilled, baked, or sautéed)

Lean ground beef/turkey/chicken

Tofu or tempeh

Chickpeas

Black beans

Lentils

Healthy Fats:

A healthy fat can keep you feeling full and satiated as well as add a lot of flavor to your meal. Opt for one or two healthy fat sources for each lunch, but keep your serving size minimal.

Fat Options:

Avocados

Nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts)

Olive oil

Tahini

Flavor Enhancers:

Spices, herbs, and sauces all serve a pivotal role in your meal prep kit. Enough spice and flavors will keep your foods from feeling repetitive or bland.

Flavor Choices:

Herbs

Spices

Dried Onion and Garlic

Sauces and Condiments

Flavored Vinegars

Hot sauce or sriracha

Making your own delicious meal each day doesn’t have to be a chore. Prepping your items beforehand and creating a make your own meal kit will mean you can simply add a little of each category into a bowl or on your plate to create a brand-new flavor for each meal.