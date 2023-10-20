Whether you are at home or the office, it’s all too easy to grab something on the go or get delivery when lunch rolls around. If you’re hoping to choose more healthy options or you would simply like to save some money on your food budget, eating out less can be helpful to those goals. Prepping items to assemble lunches throughout the week can help you create a “make your own lunch kit” ensuring home cooked meals with variety throughout the week. These tips will help you create easy and delicious lunches daily.
Gather Your Bases
Your base should be a healthy carbohydrate that can be swapped each day depending on your goals and food preferences that day. Grains, starchy carbs and greens can all serve as an excellent base to your lunch.
Prep These Base Items:
- Brown rice
- Quinoa
- Whole wheat pasta
- Sweet potatoes
Choose Your Veggies
Roasted vegetables are an excellent way to add flavor and texture to your lunches. Whether you choose to make a salad, hot sandwich, or bowl, roasted veggies can add a nutrient-dense pop.
Vegetable Options:
- Bell peppers
- Broccoli
- Carrots
- Zucchini
- Spinach or kale (for salads or sautéing)
Prep Your Proteins:
Each meal should have adequate protein to ensure you feel full and focused throughout your day. Pre-cooked proteins can be prepped with minimal seasoning to add them into various dishes throughout the week, including your lunches. Don’t forget to opt for non-meat options as well.
Protein Items:
- Chicken breasts/thighs (can be grilled, baked, or sautéed)
- Lean ground beef/turkey/chicken
- Tofu or tempeh
- Chickpeas
- Black beans
- Lentils
Healthy Fats:
A healthy fat can keep you feeling full and satiated as well as add a lot of flavor to your meal. Opt for one or two healthy fat sources for each lunch, but keep your serving size minimal.
Fat Options:
- Avocados
- Nuts (e.g., almonds, walnuts)
- Olive oil
- Tahini
Flavor Enhancers:
Spices, herbs, and sauces all serve a pivotal role in your meal prep kit. Enough spice and flavors will keep your foods from feeling repetitive or bland.
Flavor Choices:
- Herbs
- Spices
- Dried Onion and Garlic
- Sauces and Condiments
- Flavored Vinegars
- Hot sauce or sriracha
Making your own delicious meal each day doesn’t have to be a chore. Prepping your items beforehand and creating a make your own meal kit will mean you can simply add a little of each category into a bowl or on your plate to create a brand-new flavor for each meal.